Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $185.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

