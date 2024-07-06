Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,499 shares of company stock worth $7,866,511. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.32. 1,515,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.