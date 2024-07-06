Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 154,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.