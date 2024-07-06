Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 2,795,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.