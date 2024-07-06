Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

