Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,390. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

