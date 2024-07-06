Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $3,292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,202,000 after acquiring an additional 734,229 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

