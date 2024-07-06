Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$9.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of C$583.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. In related news, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857. Insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

