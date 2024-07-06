Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18. 4,767 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned approximately 1.33% of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

