Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 66.57% 59.35% 57.08% Vital Energy 30.34% 14.22% 6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dorchester Minerals and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 2 3 5 0 2.30

Earnings and Valuation

Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $59.30, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Vital Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $163.80 million 7.60 $110.39 million $2.57 12.09 Vital Energy $1.55 billion 1.05 $695.08 million $24.13 1.84

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Dorchester Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

