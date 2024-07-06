DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

