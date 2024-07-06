Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.19 and traded as high as C$18.56. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 11,823 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm has a market cap of C$292.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.19.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 255,000 shares of company stock worth $5,120,006. Company insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

