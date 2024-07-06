Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.56

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.56 and traded as low as C$19.36. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 13,443 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DRM
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of C$158.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.8211921 earnings per share for the current year.
Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.07%.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.