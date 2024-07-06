Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $284.38

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.38 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 282.55 ($3.57). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.58), with a volume of 220,915 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £408.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,886.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 279.36.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

