Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,079.71

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.71 ($13.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($13.90). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,091 ($13.80), with a volume of 188,301 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.83) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,543.84, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,056.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,079.77.

In related news, insider Ajay Kavan purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,012 ($12.80) per share, with a total value of £25,006.52 ($31,629.80). Company insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.