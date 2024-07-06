Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.24. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

