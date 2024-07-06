Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.4 %

EBMT opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

