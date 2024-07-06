EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after acquiring an additional 226,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 147,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $173.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

