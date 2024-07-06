Edge Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $496.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.25. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $496.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

