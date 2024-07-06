Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

EIX opened at $72.40 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

