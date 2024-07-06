Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.39). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares traded.

Elegant Hotels Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Elegant Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.