ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.90

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and traded as low as $14.62. ENB Financial shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

ENB Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

ENB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. ENB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

