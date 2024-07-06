Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

