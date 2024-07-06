Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.04. Energous shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 24,353 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Energous from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,369.68% and a negative return on equity of 152.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

