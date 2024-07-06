enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENGN opened at $9.15 on Friday. enGene has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that enGene will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
