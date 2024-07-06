enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on enGene

Insider Buying and Selling at enGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $9.15 on Friday. enGene has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that enGene will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About enGene

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.