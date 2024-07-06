ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.14

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and traded as low as $32.55. ENN Energy shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 10,702 shares.

ENN Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

