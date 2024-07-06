Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

