Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $50,093,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 1,758,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,710,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,251,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

