Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $170.74

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.74 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 162.49 ($2.06). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 305,837 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
