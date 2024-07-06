Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $170.74

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.74 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 162.49 ($2.06). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 305,837 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The company has a market cap of £473.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,220.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.75.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

