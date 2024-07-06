Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $258.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $272.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.30. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $284.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

