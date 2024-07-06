ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US companies. SCDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

