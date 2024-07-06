ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 57 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

