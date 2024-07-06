Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
