European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.36. 22,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 61,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. The stock has a market cap of C$216.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

