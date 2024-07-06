Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Down 1.4 %

EVGN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

