Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Down 1.4 %
EVGN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
