Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.57 and traded as high as C$8.00. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 4,601 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$39,500.00. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
