eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,513,393 shares in the company, valued at $453,326,251.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 96,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

eXp World Stock Up 2.0 %

EXPI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

