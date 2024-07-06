Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,371,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

