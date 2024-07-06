fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,590 shares.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.
About fastjet Plc (FJET.L)
fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
