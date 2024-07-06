Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.17 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $360.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 212.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,039 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.