Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after buying an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after buying an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.