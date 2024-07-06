Financial Analysis: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $17.39 billion 2.57 $3.29 billion $4.10 14.60 C&F Financial $153.75 million 0.94 $23.60 million $6.06 7.13

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of New York Mellon and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 6 0 2.60 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus price target of $61.15, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 9.48% 11.80% 1.02% C&F Financial 13.29% 9.89% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats C&F Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, peer-to-peer payment capabilities, and debit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services to third parties for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination activities. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans. It also offers brokerage and wealth management services, and insurance products and services, as well as title and settlement agency. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

