Financial Review: Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) vs. Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lazydays and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rush Enterprises has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Lazydays.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Rush Enterprises 4.16% 17.16% 7.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and Rush Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion 0.04 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.30 Rush Enterprises $7.93 billion 0.41 $347.05 million $3.96 10.41

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle. The company also offers new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance products. In addition, it provides equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services, body, chassis upfitting, and component installation services; and vehicle telematics products, as well as sells new and used trailers, and tires for use on commercial vehicles. The company serves regional and national fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner-operators. It operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

