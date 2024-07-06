Financial Survey: PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) & China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -9.41, meaning that its stock price is 1,041% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PSQ alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PSQ and China Networks International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%.

This table compares PSQ and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSQ and China Networks International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $8.77 million 11.36 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.15 China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PSQ beats China Networks International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About China Networks International

(Get Free Report)

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.