First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.24 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

