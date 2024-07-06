First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $222.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

