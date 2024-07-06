First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.78

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and traded as high as $41.39. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 6,792 shares traded.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $338.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $525,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 65,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.