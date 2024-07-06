First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.71

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.17. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 110,004 shares traded.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 223.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

