First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.71

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.17. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 110,004 shares traded.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
