First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.63% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

