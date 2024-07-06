First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.96

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $9.10. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 7,519 shares changing hands.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First US Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other First US Bancshares news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of First US Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $35,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.97% of First US Bancshares worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

